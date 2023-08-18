Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$27.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$589.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.76%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

