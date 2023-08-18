Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Wajax
Wajax Stock Down 1.0 %
Wajax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.76%.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.