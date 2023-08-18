Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $488.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

