Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.