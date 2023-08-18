Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 116.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

