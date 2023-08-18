Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,492 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

