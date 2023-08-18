Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

