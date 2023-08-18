Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.