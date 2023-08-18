WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $118,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after buying an additional 244,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

