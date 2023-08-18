Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

