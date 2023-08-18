Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,492.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,404.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,352.07. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.96.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

