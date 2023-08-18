Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $277.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.95 and a 200 day moving average of $280.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

