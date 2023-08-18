Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

