Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

