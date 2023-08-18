Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,426 shares of company stock valued at $31,196,411 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.5 %

DKNG stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

