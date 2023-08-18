Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

