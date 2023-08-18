Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,017 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,032,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $440,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $5,889,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

