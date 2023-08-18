Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,639 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,426 shares of company stock valued at $31,196,411. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.