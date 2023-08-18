Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.13. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.