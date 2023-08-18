Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $13,763,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $16,651,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.42. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708 over the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

