Wells Fargo & Company Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $169.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

