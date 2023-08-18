Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 355.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

