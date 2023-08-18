WH Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
WH Group Stock Up 1.5 %
WHGLY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.
About WH Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.