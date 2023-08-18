Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $392.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

