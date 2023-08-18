Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $33.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

XPOF stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,172 and sold 71,348 shares valued at $1,484,754. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.