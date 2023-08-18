Zacks Research Comments on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

