Zacks Research Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

FE opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,188,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.