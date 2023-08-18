Zacks Research Comments on ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Shares of ON opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

