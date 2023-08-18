Zacks Research Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

