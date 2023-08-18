Zacks Research Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $17.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.