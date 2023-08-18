Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $41.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

