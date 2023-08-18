Zacks Research Weighs in on NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $108.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $106.36. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $440.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $108.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $432.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $79.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $91.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $116.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $401.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $344.14 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,022.00 on Wednesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6,204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,747.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.