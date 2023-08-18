Zacks Research Weighs in on NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $108.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $106.36. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $440.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $108.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $432.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $79.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $91.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $116.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $401.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $344.14 EPS.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NVR Price Performance
NYSE:NVR opened at $6,022.00 on Wednesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6,204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,747.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
