Zacks Research Weighs in on Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

