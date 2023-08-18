Zacks Research Weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

SFM opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

