Zacks Research Weighs in on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

TRN opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

