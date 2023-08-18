Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

