Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Zimmer Biomet worth $107,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.