1,042,965 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,533,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.42% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,744,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

