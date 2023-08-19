1,193 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 631,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 379,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,613 shares of company stock worth $8,289,207 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

