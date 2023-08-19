119,458 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $37.19 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of -218.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -988.18%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

