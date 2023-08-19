129,894 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cohu by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Stock Down 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

