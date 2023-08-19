136,486 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.