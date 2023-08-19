193,705 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 193,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,083 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

