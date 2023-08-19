2,598 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.