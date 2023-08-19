3,495 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

EXPD stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

