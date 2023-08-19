4,124 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $116,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,407.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,407.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $379,058.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,426 shares of company stock worth $7,921,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $60.50 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 232.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

