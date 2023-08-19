41,949 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

