4,331 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $158.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

