7,213 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

