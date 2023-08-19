7,354 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $101.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.98.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

