889 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by 25 LLC

25 LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,905,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,340,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

